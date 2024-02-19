Head-To-Head Comparison: Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) versus Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobix Labs and Ideal Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobix Labs N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Ideal Power $200,000.00 202.30 -$7.19 million ($1.53) -4.44

Profitability

Mobix Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideal Power.

This table compares Mobix Labs and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobix Labs N/A N/A -20.70% Ideal Power -6,090.32% -62.45% -55.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mobix Labs and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.71%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mobix Labs beats Ideal Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc. provides connectivity solutions for mmWave 5G and high-bandwidth cable networks. Its products include true xero active optical cables, helps in fiber optic connectivity; true 5G chipset, and FR4 PCB antenna series, provides solutions to automotive, small cells, repeaters, access points, industrial IoT, medical, and consumer products; and Mobix labs technology, provides next generation 5G telecommunications services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

