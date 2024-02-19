Head to Head Comparison: BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) vs. NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NewtekOne and BNCCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

NewtekOne presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.83%. Given NewtekOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewtekOne and BNCCORP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $86.24 million 3.34 $32.31 million $1.00 11.68 BNCCORP $53.28 million 1.91 $5.70 million $1.59 17.83

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. NewtekOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NewtekOne and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 11.78% 12.24% 2.37% BNCCORP 10.71% 5.54% 0.62%

Summary

NewtekOne beats BNCCORP on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 7 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, and Kansas. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

