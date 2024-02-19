Head to Head Analysis: Versarien (OTC:VRSRF) versus Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Versarien (OTC:VRSRF – Get Free Report) and Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Element Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Element Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versarien and Element Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versarien N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Element Solutions $2.55 billion 2.26 $187.20 million $0.22 108.45

Profitability

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Versarien.

This table compares Versarien and Element Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versarien N/A N/A N/A Element Solutions 2.30% 13.15% 6.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Versarien and Element Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versarien 0 0 0 0 N/A Element Solutions 1 0 3 0 2.50

Element Solutions has a consensus target price of $22.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.28%. Given Element Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than Versarien.

Summary

Element Solutions beats Versarien on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name. The company also provides graphene enhanced plastic products, including graphene enhanced mobile accessories, injection molding products, tool boxes, transit trays, PU foam tanks, and vacuum forming products. In addition, it offers sintered tungsten carbide products comprising special inserts and blanks, cutting knives, wear-resistant parts, nozzles and valve inserts for flow control, and defense and aerospace tungsten carbide parts for use in arduous environmental applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Longhope, the United Kingdom.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment also supplies solder technologies, fluxes, cleaners, and other attachment materials for the electronics assembly industry; proprietary liquid chemical processes to manufacture printed circuit boards; and advanced copper interconnects, die attachment, wafer bump processes, and photomask technologies for integrated circuit fabrication and semiconductor packaging. It primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore energy production applications. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1785 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

