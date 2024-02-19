Head to Head Analysis: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) vs. Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Great Portland Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $48.90 million 5.95 $32.29 million $2.02 7.92 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 61.27% 14.03% 11.29% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Great Portland Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50 Great Portland Estates 0 3 1 0 2.25

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus price target of $520.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,008.86%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Volatility and Risk

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

