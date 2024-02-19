HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $308.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.05. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $314.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.