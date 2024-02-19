Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.00

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.38 ($0.42), with a volume of 1691187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.42).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Harmony Energy Income Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Harmony Energy Income Trust

Harmony Energy Income Trust Price Performance

Harmony Energy Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.45%.

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.