Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $520.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.57), with a volume of 37240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 494 ($6.24).

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £170.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,368.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 442.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 443.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

Hargreaves Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,315.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider David Anderson bought 5,285 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £24,416.70 ($30,836.95). In other news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham sold 113,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £11,308.50 ($14,282.02). Also, insider David Anderson purchased 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £24,416.70 ($30,836.95). 13.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

