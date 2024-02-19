Harbor Group Inc. Sells 907 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,124. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $71.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

