Harbor Group Inc. Sells 2,161 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.30. 1,493,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,515. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

