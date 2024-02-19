Harbor Group Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

