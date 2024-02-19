Harbor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.9% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after buying an additional 369,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,882,000 after buying an additional 112,236 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,763,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,797,000 after buying an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,816,000 after buying an additional 180,435 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $24.36. 487,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

