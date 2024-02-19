Harbor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Harbor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,585. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $90.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

