Harbor Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Harbor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.30. 1,493,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,515. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

