Harbor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9,428.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,550 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $34,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $45.08. 1,210,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

