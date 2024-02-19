Harbor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 999.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,920 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.89. 3,859,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.