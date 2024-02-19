GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $64.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GXO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.09.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $55.18 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $18,272,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $4,876,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 136.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after buying an additional 270,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.