Guggenheim Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Generac from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

