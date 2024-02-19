Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GCMG

Grosvenor Capital Management Price Performance

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

GCMG stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.50. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,734.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $664,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.