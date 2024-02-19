Grin (GRIN) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Grin has a market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,088.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.34 or 0.00515169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00135905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00051200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00229237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00148526 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027207 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

