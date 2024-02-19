Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,832,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,813. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $48.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.