Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

D traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,185,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,367. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

