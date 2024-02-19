Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Invests $382,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.57. 6,365,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,238,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,697. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.