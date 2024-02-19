Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 0.9% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,952,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,260 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,853,000 after buying an additional 274,858 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after buying an additional 968,618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after buying an additional 531,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 713,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after buying an additional 603,585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.63. 6,052,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,367. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

