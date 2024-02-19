Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.14. 271,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,503. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.