Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $18.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 87,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $76.45. 1,332,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,970. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.