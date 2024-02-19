Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $106.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

