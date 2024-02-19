Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,886,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,403. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.