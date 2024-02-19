Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,476. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.