Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,819 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.49. 7,287,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,595,288. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

