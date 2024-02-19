Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,789,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 481,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 787,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after buying an additional 70,488 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 8,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.03. 8,152,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,838,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The company has a market cap of $515.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

