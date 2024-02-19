GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) PT Lowered to $1.50 at BMO Capital Markets

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.

NYSE:EAF opened at $1.39 on Thursday. GrafTech International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $356.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 41.14%. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,732,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,389. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,833,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 226,874 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,588 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

