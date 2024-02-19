Goldentree Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Goldentree Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,306,234 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment makes up about 3.1% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $29,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

