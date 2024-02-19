Goldentree Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Goldentree Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323,805 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 147,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 6.4% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $60,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.41. 24,457,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,684,768. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

