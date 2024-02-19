Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:QRMI)

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of QRMI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

