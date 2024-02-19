Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $172.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.15.

NYSE:GPN opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

