Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.15.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE GPN opened at $134.19 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

