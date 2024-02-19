Glenview Trust co Sells 5,401 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glenview Trust co reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in FedEx by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in FedEx by 2,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FDX opened at $237.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.74. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

