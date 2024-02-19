Glenview Trust co Sells 1,627 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Glenview Trust co decreased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics stock opened at $106.32 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

