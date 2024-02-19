Glenview Trust co Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Glenview Trust co raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $139.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.84. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

