Glenview Trust co Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $103.75 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

