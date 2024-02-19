Glenview Trust co Buys 686 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Glenview Trust co increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IWP stock opened at $109.61 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $110.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

