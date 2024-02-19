Glenview Trust co Buys 130 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,148,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $110.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

