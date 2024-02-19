Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $129.00 at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.79.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average is $113.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

