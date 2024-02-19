GeneDx (WGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect GeneDx to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GeneDx Stock Up 13.5 %
WGS stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $17.82.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $25,345.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $36,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of GeneDx
GeneDx Company Profile
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
- Trading Halts Explained
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.