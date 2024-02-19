GeneDx (WGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect GeneDx to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeneDx Stock Up 13.5 %

WGS stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $25,345.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $36,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 714.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,790 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

