Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.80.
GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Garmin
Insider Activity at Garmin
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Stock Down 1.4 %
Garmin stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $93.22 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Garmin
- Trading Halts Explained
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.