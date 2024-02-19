Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Position Reduced by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,342 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for about 2.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $60,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $2,369,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,877,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 62,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,958. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

