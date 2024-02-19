G999 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $566.53 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00076300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00026713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001758 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

