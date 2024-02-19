Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 8,557 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 9.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.64. 510,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,167. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $237.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.90.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.