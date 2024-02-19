Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.55.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,426,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,298,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.