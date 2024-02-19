Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $328,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $68.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,316 shares of company stock worth $11,627,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

